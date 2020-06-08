All apartments in Houston
13003 Kingston Point Lane

13003 Kingston Point · No Longer Available
Location

13003 Kingston Point, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
Another gem in Regal Oaks - warm & inviting for family, and perfect for entertaining! 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, game room, formal living, formal dining, large kitchen overlooking den, stainless steel appliances, super-sized back yard with shed. All tile down, carpet up. Come and see - you will appreciate the way this one feels! Application Required; good credit; no criminal history; no evictions/broken leases; income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify! !! Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13003 Kingston Point Lane have any available units?
13003 Kingston Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13003 Kingston Point Lane have?
Some of 13003 Kingston Point Lane's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13003 Kingston Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13003 Kingston Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13003 Kingston Point Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13003 Kingston Point Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13003 Kingston Point Lane offer parking?
No, 13003 Kingston Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13003 Kingston Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13003 Kingston Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13003 Kingston Point Lane have a pool?
No, 13003 Kingston Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13003 Kingston Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 13003 Kingston Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13003 Kingston Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13003 Kingston Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

