13003 Kingston Point Lane

Another gem in Regal Oaks - warm & inviting for family, and perfect for entertaining! 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, game room, formal living, formal dining, large kitchen overlooking den, stainless steel appliances, super-sized back yard with shed. All tile down, carpet up. Come and see - you will appreciate the way this one feels! Application Required; good credit; no criminal history; no evictions/broken leases; income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify! !! Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A