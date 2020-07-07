12918 Figaro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

Beautiful one of a kind custom home by award winning builder Abby Custom Homes. Boasting over 4,500 sq ft, this house is light,bright and spacious. Wood floors in the main areas on the first floor and partial second floor. Large gourmet kitchen and an abundance of storage space. Outdoor pavilion has a fireplace perfect for evenings. All bedrooms have a bathroom and spacious closet. Large gameroom and theater room on the second floor are perfect for the kids or adult entertaining. Full of custom finishes!