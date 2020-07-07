All apartments in Houston
12918 Figaro Drive
12918 Figaro Drive

12918 Figaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12918 Figaro Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Beautiful one of a kind custom home by award winning builder Abby Custom Homes. Boasting over 4,500 sq ft, this house is light,bright and spacious. Wood floors in the main areas on the first floor and partial second floor. Large gourmet kitchen and an abundance of storage space. Outdoor pavilion has a fireplace perfect for evenings. All bedrooms have a bathroom and spacious closet. Large gameroom and theater room on the second floor are perfect for the kids or adult entertaining. Full of custom finishes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12918 Figaro Drive have any available units?
12918 Figaro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12918 Figaro Drive have?
Some of 12918 Figaro Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12918 Figaro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12918 Figaro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12918 Figaro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12918 Figaro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12918 Figaro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12918 Figaro Drive offers parking.
Does 12918 Figaro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12918 Figaro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12918 Figaro Drive have a pool?
No, 12918 Figaro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12918 Figaro Drive have accessible units?
No, 12918 Figaro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12918 Figaro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12918 Figaro Drive has units with dishwashers.

