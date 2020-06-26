All apartments in Houston
129 Owens St
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:43 AM

129 Owens St

129 Owens Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 Owens Street, Houston, TX 77029
Clinton Park Tri-Community

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Clinton Park - 129 Owens - Property Id: 202864

For Lease in Clinton Park! Remodeled three bedroom home, two baths, & an extra room. It has washer and gas dryer connections in the house. In addition, it has an attached carport with a long driveway for additional parking, Central A/C & Heat, and is fully fenced. Schedule an appointment & come see it today. ***Solicite una cita y venga a verla hoy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202864
Property Id 202864

(RLNE5456331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Owens St have any available units?
129 Owens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Owens St have?
Some of 129 Owens St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Owens St currently offering any rent specials?
129 Owens St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Owens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Owens St is pet friendly.
Does 129 Owens St offer parking?
Yes, 129 Owens St offers parking.
Does 129 Owens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Owens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Owens St have a pool?
No, 129 Owens St does not have a pool.
Does 129 Owens St have accessible units?
No, 129 Owens St does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Owens St have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Owens St does not have units with dishwashers.

