Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12800 Briar Forest Drive

12800 Briar Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12800 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tucked away in the quiet Stonehenge subdivision this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath patio home is the perfect option for anyone wanting the privacy of a single family property with convenient access to I-10 and the energy corridor. The home features high vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, large open concept, new wood grain ceramic tile flooring, granite counters throughout, completely updated kitchen, new water heater, and appliances. The private fully fenced back yard is perfect for small pets or just relaxing in the evening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12800 Briar Forest Drive have any available units?
12800 Briar Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12800 Briar Forest Drive have?
Some of 12800 Briar Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12800 Briar Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12800 Briar Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12800 Briar Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12800 Briar Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12800 Briar Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12800 Briar Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 12800 Briar Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12800 Briar Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12800 Briar Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 12800 Briar Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12800 Briar Forest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12800 Briar Forest Drive has accessible units.
Does 12800 Briar Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12800 Briar Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

