12800 Briar Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tucked away in the quiet Stonehenge subdivision this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath patio home is the perfect option for anyone wanting the privacy of a single family property with convenient access to I-10 and the energy corridor. The home features high vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, large open concept, new wood grain ceramic tile flooring, granite counters throughout, completely updated kitchen, new water heater, and appliances. The private fully fenced back yard is perfect for small pets or just relaxing in the evening.