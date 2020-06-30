12702 Emsworth Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great house in ENERGY CORRIDOR area on a cul-de-sac. Must see with POOL, travertine floors, wet bar, soaring ceilings & fireplace in living area. Elegant dining room and large windows, custom Roman shades in living & dining rooms. Butlers pantry, wet bar area, lots of cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master bedroom down with an oversized tub, glassed shower, and double vanities. Open study/game room with 3 more bedrooms upstairs. Covered back deck/patio. The house also have double pane windows for energy efficiency. Make your private appointment today!