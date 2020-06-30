All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:26 PM

12702 Emsworth Circle

12702 Emsworth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12702 Emsworth Circle, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Great house in ENERGY CORRIDOR area on a cul-de-sac. Must see with POOL, travertine floors, wet bar, soaring ceilings & fireplace in living area. Elegant dining room and large windows, custom Roman shades in living & dining rooms. Butlers pantry, wet bar area, lots of cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master bedroom down with an oversized tub, glassed shower, and double vanities. Open study/game room with 3 more bedrooms upstairs. Covered back deck/patio. The house also have double pane windows for energy efficiency. Make your private appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12702 Emsworth Circle have any available units?
12702 Emsworth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12702 Emsworth Circle have?
Some of 12702 Emsworth Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12702 Emsworth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12702 Emsworth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12702 Emsworth Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12702 Emsworth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12702 Emsworth Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12702 Emsworth Circle offers parking.
Does 12702 Emsworth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12702 Emsworth Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12702 Emsworth Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12702 Emsworth Circle has a pool.
Does 12702 Emsworth Circle have accessible units?
No, 12702 Emsworth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12702 Emsworth Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12702 Emsworth Circle has units with dishwashers.

