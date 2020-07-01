12684 Briar Patch Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Professionally remediated and renovated desirable one story spacious, open concept townhouse near the Energy Corridor. Totally redesigned for today's living. You enter into the one huge, stunning, light filled, stylish room. The sleek fireplace draws your attention first and then is the magazine, picture perfect kitchen! Wow..so beautiful!! Quartz counters, white shaker cabinets and a huge island/breakfast bar in rich wood tone. Imagine entertaining here! High end SS appliances, contemporary SS/glass vent hood are the highlights of this gourmet kitchen. Plenty of space for different designated areas in this great room. Formal dining/ breakfast area/living room/ reading area or whatever your imagination/lifestyle takes you. Master bedroom with access to the backyard. Ensuite bathroom w/2 sinks and huge shower with a skylight! Bathroom 2 with deep soaking tub. 4 bedrooms or 3 plus study. Big laundry room. Nicely landscaped front/back yard w/pavestones and pergola and HISD. Welcome home!