Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12684 Briar Patch Road

12684 Briar Patch Road · No Longer Available
Location

12684 Briar Patch Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Professionally remediated and renovated desirable one story spacious, open concept townhouse near the Energy Corridor. Totally redesigned for today's living. You enter into the one huge, stunning, light filled, stylish room. The sleek fireplace draws your attention first and then is the magazine, picture perfect kitchen! Wow..so beautiful!! Quartz counters, white shaker cabinets and a huge island/breakfast bar in rich wood tone. Imagine entertaining here! High end SS appliances, contemporary SS/glass vent hood are the highlights of this gourmet kitchen. Plenty of space for different designated areas in this great room. Formal dining/ breakfast area/living room/ reading area or whatever your imagination/lifestyle takes you. Master bedroom with access to the backyard. Ensuite bathroom w/2 sinks and huge shower with a skylight! Bathroom 2 with deep soaking tub. 4 bedrooms or 3 plus study. Big laundry room. Nicely landscaped front/back yard w/pavestones and pergola and HISD. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12684 Briar Patch Road have any available units?
12684 Briar Patch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12684 Briar Patch Road have?
Some of 12684 Briar Patch Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12684 Briar Patch Road currently offering any rent specials?
12684 Briar Patch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12684 Briar Patch Road pet-friendly?
No, 12684 Briar Patch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12684 Briar Patch Road offer parking?
Yes, 12684 Briar Patch Road offers parking.
Does 12684 Briar Patch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12684 Briar Patch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12684 Briar Patch Road have a pool?
No, 12684 Briar Patch Road does not have a pool.
Does 12684 Briar Patch Road have accessible units?
Yes, 12684 Briar Patch Road has accessible units.
Does 12684 Briar Patch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12684 Briar Patch Road has units with dishwashers.

