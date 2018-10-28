12482 West th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym media room

Eighth Street Heights: A Zero Energy Residence



This executive level rental is located at 409 W. 8th St. in the Houston Heights neighborhood, as central as you can get and therefore close to almost everything you would need or enjoy in this vibrant city. The fully furnished residence is now available to those who would wish to lease a home that is finished at the highest level, move-in ready, and completely unique in Houston. Which is to say, if you would enjoy living in a modern architects own zero energy house, but would prefer to lease it, this is the only option out there!



Your next-door neighbor would actually be the architect/builder who, with his designer wife, is responsible for the design and execution of the recent renovation, right through to custom furnishings, fittings, and artwork. The three bedroom, two bath house is at the same time a wonderfully private place and perfect for entertaining. The beautiful, serene garden spaces are newly created and viewable from most interior spaces, including a flexible space that could be used for any purpose--from a nursery or play room to a studio, office, home theater, exercise room, or many others. Total area is 2120sf, with covered porches amounting to 600sf, and the home is available for between $4900.00 and $5400.00 per month, depending on lease term.



The 8.4 kW solar array installed is designed to create nearly as much power as the home will consume on a yearly basis. The house is served by natural gas for heating, cooking, and an on-demand water heater. Cooling is handled by a 5 ton, 15 SEER AC system while passive solar design and motorized shading, LED lighting, energy efficient appliances, and excellent insulation assure dramatically little energy consumption. Avonite solid surfaces are used for countertops throughout; new also for the kitchen are Frigidaire Professional appliances, vent hood, lighting, and cork flooring. Cooks will be pleased by a bevy of small appliances, kitchen tools, and the Calph