12411 Landsdowne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1625 if approved on or before Jan. 31st 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $135 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1490.



You'll love this new renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Fabulous living area with tile floors and a view of the beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Sun-room with tons of natural light, covered patio, shade trees and a fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



