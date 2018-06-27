All apartments in Houston
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:29 PM

12411 Landsdowne Drive

12411 Landsdowne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12411 Landsdowne Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1625 if approved on or before Jan. 31st 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $135 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1490.

You'll love this new renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Fabulous living area with tile floors and a view of the beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Sun-room with tons of natural light, covered patio, shade trees and a fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 Landsdowne Drive have any available units?
12411 Landsdowne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12411 Landsdowne Drive have?
Some of 12411 Landsdowne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12411 Landsdowne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12411 Landsdowne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 Landsdowne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12411 Landsdowne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12411 Landsdowne Drive offer parking?
No, 12411 Landsdowne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12411 Landsdowne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 Landsdowne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 Landsdowne Drive have a pool?
No, 12411 Landsdowne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12411 Landsdowne Drive have accessible units?
No, 12411 Landsdowne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 Landsdowne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12411 Landsdowne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

