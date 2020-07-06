1235 Muirfield Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

24 HR MANNED GUARD GATE in up front Spring Branch. ZONED TO MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL. Oversized Flex Room/4th Bedroom with loft, + Lg Game Room up. UPDATES GALORE - Large covered rear patio w/gas log fireplace, limestone surround, TV cabinet, stained ceiling, flagstone patio; ALL Windows replaced, HVAC units, Mahogany front door, kitchen remodeled and appliances replaced, baths completely remodeled, sprinklers and gutters added, oak hardwood floors sanded and stained, paint in/out, extensive landscaping, and more! Large laundry room; huge walk in pantry and master closet; Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Outdoor TV included. Centrally located near I-10 & 610; Award winning Spring Branch ISD schools; DID NOT FLOOD. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Outdoor TV included. Partially furnished.