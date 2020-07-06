All apartments in Houston
Location

1235 Muirfield Place, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
24 HR MANNED GUARD GATE in up front Spring Branch. ZONED TO MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL. Oversized Flex Room/4th Bedroom with loft, + Lg Game Room up. UPDATES GALORE - Large covered rear patio w/gas log fireplace, limestone surround, TV cabinet, stained ceiling, flagstone patio; ALL Windows replaced, HVAC units, Mahogany front door, kitchen remodeled and appliances replaced, baths completely remodeled, sprinklers and gutters added, oak hardwood floors sanded and stained, paint in/out, extensive landscaping, and more! Large laundry room; huge walk in pantry and master closet; Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Outdoor TV included. Centrally located near I-10 & 610; Award winning Spring Branch ISD schools; DID NOT FLOOD. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Outdoor TV included. Partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Muirfield Place have any available units?
1235 Muirfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Muirfield Place have?
Some of 1235 Muirfield Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Muirfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Muirfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Muirfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Muirfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1235 Muirfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Muirfield Place offers parking.
Does 1235 Muirfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 Muirfield Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Muirfield Place have a pool?
No, 1235 Muirfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Muirfield Place have accessible units?
No, 1235 Muirfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Muirfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 Muirfield Place has units with dishwashers.

