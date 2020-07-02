All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1235 Heathwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1235 Heathwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1235 Heathwood Drive

1235 Heathwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1235 Heathwood Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home with a European feel has been well-maintained. It is close proximity to the Energy Corridor and the coveted Briarforest area. Wonderful backyard space with the perfect sized saltwater pool. A short walk to the community center, pool & playground. Incredible natural light, wonderful high ceilings, & architectural personality like nothing you've seen! Connected living spaces & open-flow. A great sunny kitchen with great cabinet space, French doors that open onto the patio & terrace from the dining room. You've got to see this sunroom & wet bar area adjacent to the study; all make for the perfect entertainment space or relaxing evening in. Perfect game room with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs. The master bedroom is large & spacious with a beautiful tray ceiling & relaxing view of the pool. The master bath has a beautifully done double sink & vanity area for her as well as separate soaker tub and shower. Come see this one of a kind home! NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Heathwood Drive have any available units?
1235 Heathwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Heathwood Drive have?
Some of 1235 Heathwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Heathwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Heathwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Heathwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Heathwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1235 Heathwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Heathwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1235 Heathwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 Heathwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Heathwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1235 Heathwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1235 Heathwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1235 Heathwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Heathwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 Heathwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
Block at Montrose
1528 California St
Houston, TX 77006
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston