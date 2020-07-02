1235 Heathwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home with a European feel has been well-maintained. It is close proximity to the Energy Corridor and the coveted Briarforest area. Wonderful backyard space with the perfect sized saltwater pool. A short walk to the community center, pool & playground. Incredible natural light, wonderful high ceilings, & architectural personality like nothing you've seen! Connected living spaces & open-flow. A great sunny kitchen with great cabinet space, French doors that open onto the patio & terrace from the dining room. You've got to see this sunroom & wet bar area adjacent to the study; all make for the perfect entertainment space or relaxing evening in. Perfect game room with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs. The master bedroom is large & spacious with a beautiful tray ceiling & relaxing view of the pool. The master bath has a beautifully done double sink & vanity area for her as well as separate soaker tub and shower. Come see this one of a kind home! NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY