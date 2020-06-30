All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1234 Jackson Boulevard

1234 Jackson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Jackson Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful rental opportunity in highly coveted Montrose! Great quiet and secure gated community with a 5 minute WALK away from shops and restaurants but on a serene street. Plenty of street parking for guests! Offered here is an elegant and updated spacious 2 bedroom with 1 full and 2 half baths (one downstairs one upstairs) and 2 CAR PRIVATE GARAGE! Ready for move-in! Downstairs boasts gorgeous floors and contemporary lighting. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, glass front cabinets, high end sink and fixtures, and gorgeous mosaic glass backsplash. Refrigerator included and laundry connections upstairs with bedrooms! Both bedrooms boast a soaring vaulted ceiling and one has a private balcony off of it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Jackson Boulevard have any available units?
1234 Jackson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Jackson Boulevard have?
Some of 1234 Jackson Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Jackson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Jackson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Jackson Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Jackson Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1234 Jackson Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Jackson Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1234 Jackson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Jackson Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Jackson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1234 Jackson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Jackson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1234 Jackson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Jackson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Jackson Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
