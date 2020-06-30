1234 Jackson Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful rental opportunity in highly coveted Montrose! Great quiet and secure gated community with a 5 minute WALK away from shops and restaurants but on a serene street. Plenty of street parking for guests! Offered here is an elegant and updated spacious 2 bedroom with 1 full and 2 half baths (one downstairs one upstairs) and 2 CAR PRIVATE GARAGE! Ready for move-in! Downstairs boasts gorgeous floors and contemporary lighting. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, glass front cabinets, high end sink and fixtures, and gorgeous mosaic glass backsplash. Refrigerator included and laundry connections upstairs with bedrooms! Both bedrooms boast a soaring vaulted ceiling and one has a private balcony off of it!