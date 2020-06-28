12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail

Amenities

Come visit this fabulous, adorable and AFFORDABLE home in Atascocita - convenient to shopping, dining, Hwy 59/69, IAH, Beltway 8 and downtown Houston! This practically brand new (built in 2018), wonderfully bright, 3/2/2 open-concept split floor plan features awesome wood-look tile floors in family room, kitchen and dining for beauty and ease of maintenance...gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, under-mount sink, gas range and plenty of lovely cabinets...The spacious master suite is perfect for relaxing and master bath offers his-and-hers sinks, an over sized walk in shower and a walk-in closet! So many upgrades! All this PLUS a large back yard with covered patio area for gathering with friends and family...Make this Atascocita gem yours today!!!