All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:52 AM

12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail

12235 Chestnut Clearing Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12235 Chestnut Clearing Trl, Houston, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Come visit this fabulous, adorable and AFFORDABLE home in Atascocita - convenient to shopping, dining, Hwy 59/69, IAH, Beltway 8 and downtown Houston! This practically brand new (built in 2018), wonderfully bright, 3/2/2 open-concept split floor plan features awesome wood-look tile floors in family room, kitchen and dining for beauty and ease of maintenance...gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, under-mount sink, gas range and plenty of lovely cabinets...The spacious master suite is perfect for relaxing and master bath offers his-and-hers sinks, an over sized walk in shower and a walk-in closet! So many upgrades! All this PLUS a large back yard with covered patio area for gathering with friends and family...Make this Atascocita gem yours today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail have any available units?
12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail have?
Some of 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail offers parking.
Does 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail have a pool?
No, 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail has accessible units.
Does 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12235 Chestnut Clearing Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr
Houston, TX 77064
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St
Houston, TX 77017
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston