1213 Ennis St

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Looking for someone to take over our lease. This apartment is a gem, but we have to move up to Domain for work. Funny thing is that we never spent a night in the place. If we worked down south, wed never have left.



Rent is around 1850 for a two bedroom, two full bath. Its a corner unit on the top floor (3rd). Private, spacious, open concept, beautiful appliances (huge fridge, dishwasher, great washer/dryer), and lots of light (the master bedroom has windows on two sides). Theres a balcony perfect for tables and chairs and plants for you to sit and watch the sunset. The complex has a great pool and clubhouse, and the drive up to the building is a long avenue flanked by palm trees; super nice. Its on Southwest Parkway, near Mopac and 290, and right off of William Cannon. The picture in this ad is the exact layout of the unit.



We are hoping to give a renter some incentive, so we are covering all application costs and would be willing to pay $500 in cash that could go towards the first months rent. Subletters will need to do a credit check with our apartment complex.