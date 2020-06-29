All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

1213 Ennis St

1213 Ennis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Ennis Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Looking for someone to take over our lease. This apartment is a gem, but we have to move up to Domain for work. Funny thing is that we never spent a night in the place. If we worked down south, wed never have left.

Rent is around 1850 for a two bedroom, two full bath. Its a corner unit on the top floor (3rd). Private, spacious, open concept, beautiful appliances (huge fridge, dishwasher, great washer/dryer), and lots of light (the master bedroom has windows on two sides). Theres a balcony perfect for tables and chairs and plants for you to sit and watch the sunset. The complex has a great pool and clubhouse, and the drive up to the building is a long avenue flanked by palm trees; super nice. Its on Southwest Parkway, near Mopac and 290, and right off of William Cannon. The picture in this ad is the exact layout of the unit.

We are hoping to give a renter some incentive, so we are covering all application costs and would be willing to pay $500 in cash that could go towards the first months rent. Subletters will need to do a credit check with our apartment complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Ennis St have any available units?
1213 Ennis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Ennis St have?
Some of 1213 Ennis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Ennis St currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Ennis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Ennis St pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Ennis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1213 Ennis St offer parking?
No, 1213 Ennis St does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Ennis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Ennis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Ennis St have a pool?
Yes, 1213 Ennis St has a pool.
Does 1213 Ennis St have accessible units?
No, 1213 Ennis St does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Ennis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Ennis St has units with dishwashers.

