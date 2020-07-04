12114 Parade Park Pl

Amenities

Start creating the greatest memories of your life! Located in the beautiful new community of City Park, enjoy 24-hour security and a prime, central location just south of Houston's Central Business District. Clean light walls and lots of windows throughout provides a light and bright atmosphere with lots of natural sun flowing throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful rich cabinetry, and an island perfect for the family to gather around. Feel like royalty in the spacious master bedroom giving you a great place to relax with en-suite and walk-in closet for your convenience. Feel at ease in knowing kids have a safe place to play in the large fenced in backyard or host gatherings with the ones who mean most. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before this one disappears!