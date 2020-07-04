All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12114 Parade Park Pl
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

12114 Parade Park Pl

12114 Parade Park Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12114 Parade Park Pl, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Start creating the greatest memories of your life! Located in the beautiful new community of City Park, enjoy 24-hour security and a prime, central location just south of Houston's Central Business District. Clean light walls and lots of windows throughout provides a light and bright atmosphere with lots of natural sun flowing throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful rich cabinetry, and an island perfect for the family to gather around. Feel like royalty in the spacious master bedroom giving you a great place to relax with en-suite and walk-in closet for your convenience. Feel at ease in knowing kids have a safe place to play in the large fenced in backyard or host gatherings with the ones who mean most. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before this one disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12114 Parade Park Pl have any available units?
12114 Parade Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12114 Parade Park Pl have?
Some of 12114 Parade Park Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12114 Parade Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12114 Parade Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12114 Parade Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12114 Parade Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12114 Parade Park Pl offer parking?
No, 12114 Parade Park Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12114 Parade Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12114 Parade Park Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12114 Parade Park Pl have a pool?
No, 12114 Parade Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12114 Parade Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 12114 Parade Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12114 Parade Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12114 Parade Park Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

