1207 Boulderwoods Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1207 Boulderwoods Drive

1207 Boulderwoods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Boulderwoods Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Charming home on quiet street with walking trail and park as your back neighbor! Marble tiled entry leads to newly installed wood plank laminate which extends thruout all common areas and bedrooms. Crown molding adds a touch of elegance and hearth features newly installed marble as well. Island kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, and wraparound windows in Breakfast area. All this open space overlooks the lovely slate tiled covered back patio. Huge 2-room Master Bedroom also opens via french doors to back patio, and includes deep whirlpool tub, separate shower and toilet room, giant walk-in closet as well as additional step in closet in adjacent lounge/flex space which might also make a great private office or nursery. Ceiling fans and roomy closets in all bedrooms, plus centrally located Utility Rm makes laundry a breeze. Plenty of space for kids to play out back, and back yard gate opens directly to path leading to community playground and pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Boulderwoods Drive have any available units?
1207 Boulderwoods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Boulderwoods Drive have?
Some of 1207 Boulderwoods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Boulderwoods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Boulderwoods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Boulderwoods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Boulderwoods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1207 Boulderwoods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Boulderwoods Drive offers parking.
Does 1207 Boulderwoods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Boulderwoods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Boulderwoods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1207 Boulderwoods Drive has a pool.
Does 1207 Boulderwoods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1207 Boulderwoods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Boulderwoods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Boulderwoods Drive has units with dishwashers.

