1207 Boulderwoods Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Charming home on quiet street with walking trail and park as your back neighbor! Marble tiled entry leads to newly installed wood plank laminate which extends thruout all common areas and bedrooms. Crown molding adds a touch of elegance and hearth features newly installed marble as well. Island kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, and wraparound windows in Breakfast area. All this open space overlooks the lovely slate tiled covered back patio. Huge 2-room Master Bedroom also opens via french doors to back patio, and includes deep whirlpool tub, separate shower and toilet room, giant walk-in closet as well as additional step in closet in adjacent lounge/flex space which might also make a great private office or nursery. Ceiling fans and roomy closets in all bedrooms, plus centrally located Utility Rm makes laundry a breeze. Plenty of space for kids to play out back, and back yard gate opens directly to path leading to community playground and pool!