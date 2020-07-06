All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12014 Munich Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12014 Munich Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:18 PM

12014 Munich Drive

12014 Munich Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12014 Munich Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 Munich Drive have any available units?
12014 Munich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12014 Munich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12014 Munich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 Munich Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12014 Munich Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12014 Munich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12014 Munich Drive offers parking.
Does 12014 Munich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12014 Munich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 Munich Drive have a pool?
No, 12014 Munich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12014 Munich Drive have accessible units?
No, 12014 Munich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 Munich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12014 Munich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12014 Munich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12014 Munich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St
Houston, TX 77017
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston