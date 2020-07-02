12010 Moss Branch Rd

Amenities

This location is everything! Just minutes from everywhere you want to be with easy access to Beltway 8 and I-10 in the highly coveted Spring Branch area for a great value. This 3bd/2bth home features laminate wood flooring and tile throughout (NO CARPET). Beautiful brick fireplace adorns the main living area with separate dining and an open kitchen layout provides a great space for entertaining. Attached 2 car garage, refrigerator included. Community pool. ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL.