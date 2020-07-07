11575 Pearland Parkway

Amenities

Super Specials today!! $250 toward the movers. $250 off 1bd, $350 off 2bd, $500 off 3bd bath, off the 1st month, Locator specials. Our intimate community is near every imaginable convenience including the William p. Hobby airport, several major freeways and some of Houston's best shopping. No matter what your pleasure is, our decidedly upscale boulder creek apartments can provide it and you'll easily settle into our casual lifestyle. our gated community features a billiard room, media room, spacious clubhouse, resort-style salt water swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court, children's play area, picnic area w BBQ, business center, on-site on call maintenance, pet park, monthly resident functions, and sauna. apartments feature private balconies patios, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, stand up showers and or garden tubs, in-home washer dryer, 9 ft ceilings w crown molding, intrusion alarms, shoe racks, and gourmet island kitchens w breakfast bar.