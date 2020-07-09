11516 Riverview Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

High ceilings and inviting patio across from Lakeside Country Club golf course. 2018 Renovation includes: kitchen counters, cook top, and back splash replaced; fresh paint; and 2nd private patio off of kitchen. First floor living with tile floors and large rooms for entertaining. Wet bar opens to dining room. All bedrooms up, and Master has balcony overlooking golf course and two closets. Master bath has double vanity. Ready for move-in in early June! Most pets welcome. All info per Landlord.



(RLNE5769097)