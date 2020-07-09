All apartments in Houston
11516 Riverview Dr
11516 Riverview Dr

11516 Riverview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11516 Riverview Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
High ceilings and inviting patio across from Lakeside Country Club golf course. 2018 Renovation includes: kitchen counters, cook top, and back splash replaced; fresh paint; and 2nd private patio off of kitchen. First floor living with tile floors and large rooms for entertaining. Wet bar opens to dining room. All bedrooms up, and Master has balcony overlooking golf course and two closets. Master bath has double vanity. Ready for move-in in early June! Most pets welcome. All info per Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11516 Riverview Dr have any available units?
11516 Riverview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11516 Riverview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11516 Riverview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11516 Riverview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11516 Riverview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11516 Riverview Dr offer parking?
No, 11516 Riverview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11516 Riverview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11516 Riverview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11516 Riverview Dr have a pool?
No, 11516 Riverview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11516 Riverview Dr have accessible units?
No, 11516 Riverview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11516 Riverview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11516 Riverview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11516 Riverview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11516 Riverview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

