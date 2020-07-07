Rent Calculator
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:20 PM
1 of 22
11506 Sagehurst Lane
11506 Sagehurst Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
11506 Sagehurst Lane, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house has been completely redone. New floors, kitchen with granite, tile surround shower, new vanity, new A/C unit, new paint throughout the house. Too many upgrades to mention.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have any available units?
11506 Sagehurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have?
Some of 11506 Sagehurst Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11506 Sagehurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Sagehurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 Sagehurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11506 Sagehurst Lane offers parking.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have a pool?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
