All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11506 Sagehurst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11506 Sagehurst Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:20 PM

11506 Sagehurst Lane

11506 Sagehurst Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11506 Sagehurst Lane, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house has been completely redone. New floors, kitchen with granite, tile surround shower, new vanity, new A/C unit, new paint throughout the house. Too many upgrades to mention.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have any available units?
11506 Sagehurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have?
Some of 11506 Sagehurst Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 Sagehurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Sagehurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 Sagehurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11506 Sagehurst Lane offers parking.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have a pool?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 Sagehurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11506 Sagehurst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
La Casita
313 Sunnyside St
Houston, TX 77076
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston