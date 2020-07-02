1141 Louise Street

Amenities

Experience Sunset Heights with this beautiful craftsman style home! 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath townhome situated in the heart of the city with close proximity to great restaurants and entertainment. First floor living with 10' ceilings, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Appliances, custom shelving in large master closet, (oversized) garage shelving as well as bed in third floor bedroom stay! Gorgeous fresh White Carrara Marble countertops installed with a new roof in 2018. *Bonus* - Pest control and lawn service included. Whole Foods 365 and a pocket park down the street. No flooding issues!