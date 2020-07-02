All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

1141 Louise Street

1141 Louise Street · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Louise Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Experience Sunset Heights with this beautiful craftsman style home! 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath townhome situated in the heart of the city with close proximity to great restaurants and entertainment. First floor living with 10' ceilings, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Appliances, custom shelving in large master closet, (oversized) garage shelving as well as bed in third floor bedroom stay! Gorgeous fresh White Carrara Marble countertops installed with a new roof in 2018. *Bonus* - Pest control and lawn service included. Whole Foods 365 and a pocket park down the street. No flooding issues!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Louise Street have any available units?
1141 Louise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Louise Street have?
Some of 1141 Louise Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Louise Street currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Louise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Louise Street pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Louise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1141 Louise Street offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Louise Street offers parking.
Does 1141 Louise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Louise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Louise Street have a pool?
No, 1141 Louise Street does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Louise Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1141 Louise Street has accessible units.
Does 1141 Louise Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Louise Street does not have units with dishwashers.

