1129 Country Place Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Nestled right between the Energy Corridor and Memorial City, this amazing townhome in the community of Memorial Club is perfect for you. Boasting tile flooring, wrought iron spindles, dining room, and a private suite with a walk-in closet, this property will exceed all your expectations. Put your culinary abilities on display in the chefs kitchen, complete with granite countertops and a brick backsplash. Spend a nice day relaxing on the deck in the backyard. Community amenities include the largest private pool in Houston, 9 tennis courts, 2 playgrounds, a sand volleyball court, and a greenspace. Premier shopping, dining, and entertainment at CITYCENTRE, the Town and Country Shopping Center, and Memorial City Mall is just 3 miles away! Schools are zoned to Spring Branch ISD. This home is exactly what youve been searching for call today!