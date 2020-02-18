All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 30 2019 at 4:34 PM

1129 Country Place Drive

1129 Country Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1129 Country Place Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Nestled right between the Energy Corridor and Memorial City, this amazing townhome in the community of Memorial Club is perfect for you. Boasting tile flooring, wrought iron spindles, dining room, and a private suite with a walk-in closet, this property will exceed all your expectations. Put your culinary abilities on display in the chefs kitchen, complete with granite countertops and a brick backsplash. Spend a nice day relaxing on the deck in the backyard. Community amenities include the largest private pool in Houston, 9 tennis courts, 2 playgrounds, a sand volleyball court, and a greenspace. Premier shopping, dining, and entertainment at CITYCENTRE, the Town and Country Shopping Center, and Memorial City Mall is just 3 miles away! Schools are zoned to Spring Branch ISD. This home is exactly what youve been searching for call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1129 Country Place Drive have any available units?
1129 Country Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 Country Place Drive have?
Some of 1129 Country Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 Country Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Country Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Country Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Country Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1129 Country Place Drive offer parking?
No, 1129 Country Place Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1129 Country Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Country Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Country Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1129 Country Place Drive has a pool.
Does 1129 Country Place Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1129 Country Place Drive has accessible units.
Does 1129 Country Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 Country Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

