Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Beautiful New Townhome in Houston Heights - Elite property loaded with charming details - wake up on cloud 9 everyday! Rare, elegant two story w/high quality appointments - Bosch appliances, deep pantry, surround sound, etc. Step out through french doors on to the deck. Generous owners retreat - Soak days away in relaxing master tub. Sip wine & watch movies OR entertain - this home can do it all!



