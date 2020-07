Amenities

hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

- MOVE IN READY! THIS DREAM HOME FEATURES A BATHROOM ROOM IN EVERY BEDROOM, LUXURIOUS FINISHES THROUGHOUT THE HOME, A FLOWY OPEN LIVING AREA FLOOR PLAN, AN ENTERTAINER'S BACKYARD WITH HOT TUB AND GRILL STATION! EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS AND DOWNTOWN! NEAR MEMORIAL PARK, GROCERY STORES, ENTERTAINMENT/RESTAURANTS AND SO MUCH MORE! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!!



(RLNE4904119)