****NOT FLOODED DURING HARVEY ****Gorgeous home in the Energy Corridor/Westchase area. The home offers 4 bedrooms, 3/1 bathrooms a spacious, open floor . The 4th bedroom could be used as study or game room. Granite counter tops thru-out, wood and tile floors. SS appliances including the fridge. Ample storage and large closets. There are 2 utility areas where the W/D can be installed.** Washer and Dryer is included***