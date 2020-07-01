All apartments in Houston
11108 Panther Court
Last updated March 25 2019 at 4:36 PM

11108 Panther Court

11108 Panther Court · No Longer Available
Location

11108 Panther Court, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in a gated community at Panther Oaks subdivision. The subdivision is surrounded with restaurants, entertainment, shopping, school, and much more. The beautiful baltic brown counter top with elegant walnut cabinets is the perfect combination that makes the kitchen stand out. The backyard of the house is totally remarkable, there is a covered detach patio with shinny finished floor for your outdoor needs. You can simply relax or having family/friends over and enjoyed the great outdoors. The master bedroom of the house comes with a shower and bathtub, white sink and counter with walnut cabinets. There is plenty of space in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11108 Panther Court have any available units?
11108 Panther Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11108 Panther Court currently offering any rent specials?
11108 Panther Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11108 Panther Court pet-friendly?
No, 11108 Panther Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11108 Panther Court offer parking?
Yes, 11108 Panther Court offers parking.
Does 11108 Panther Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11108 Panther Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11108 Panther Court have a pool?
No, 11108 Panther Court does not have a pool.
Does 11108 Panther Court have accessible units?
No, 11108 Panther Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11108 Panther Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11108 Panther Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11108 Panther Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11108 Panther Court does not have units with air conditioning.

