1107 Dorothy Street

Rare find! Totally updated 30's Heights house, only one short block from Love park, school and pool, has flexible floor plan and features that families can appreciate. Walls of windows allow natural light to fill the open and flowing space. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car detached garage with extra parking, gated drive, large backyard, in house utility with full size washer & dryer, and close to everything that makes the Houston Heights! This 3 bedroom 1930's brick home has been tastefully renovated and features refinished hardwood floors, wood blinds, freshly painted interior, updated lighting & ceiling fans. The Chef of the family will enjoy the flow of the ergonomically designed kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steal fridge & dishwasher. A large, private, fully fenced, pet friendly, backyard can be your oasis for outdoor activities. Nothing else like this one. Unrestricted location may be suitable for small business, pursuant to city guidelines.