1105 Marconi St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors clubhouse fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse

Welcome to this beautiful three story executive Perry townhome located in the popular and historic Montrose area of Houston.

Winter is here, so you can lounge in front of the gas fireplace while taking in all the natural light that flows into this well kept home.

Wonderful laminate wood floors, gas stove, washer and dryer, carpet in the bedrooms and staircase. Bright and airy with a large concrete and paved deck surrouned by Oleander trees. You'll have a great space to pot all your gorgous plants and sit out your patio furniture.