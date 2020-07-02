All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1105 Marconi St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1105 Marconi St
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:46 PM

1105 Marconi St

1105 Marconi Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1105 Marconi Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Welcome to this beautiful three story executive Perry townhome located in the popular and historic Montrose area of Houston.
Winter is here, so you can lounge in front of the gas fireplace while taking in all the natural light that flows into this well kept home.
Wonderful laminate wood floors, gas stove, washer and dryer, carpet in the bedrooms and staircase. Bright and airy with a large concrete and paved deck surrouned by Oleander trees. You'll have a great space to pot all your gorgous plants and sit out your patio furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Marconi St have any available units?
1105 Marconi St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Marconi St have?
Some of 1105 Marconi St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Marconi St currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Marconi St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Marconi St pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Marconi St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1105 Marconi St offer parking?
No, 1105 Marconi St does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Marconi St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Marconi St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Marconi St have a pool?
No, 1105 Marconi St does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Marconi St have accessible units?
No, 1105 Marconi St does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Marconi St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Marconi St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St
Houston, TX 77006
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
2929 Weslayan
2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston