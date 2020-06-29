1102 Southern Hills Road

Amenities

Update home located on almost an acre corner lot in Forest Cove Country Club Estates, two master suites, open floor plan, crown moldings, recess lighting, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pass through to the dining room, stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite counters, tile back splash, family room with cozy fireplace and accent wall, laminate flooring for easy clean up, bar for entertaining, private master down with double sinks, deep soaking tub and large shower, master or guest suite up, work station and 3 additional bedrooms share 3rd bath, Texas size backyard fenced, covered patio to relax in the evenings, large utility room with tank less hot water heater, workshop in garage, country living close to shopping and dining, close to 99 and US-59/69. Call today for a private showing.