Last updated December 7 2019

1102 Southern Hills Road

1102 Southern Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Southern Hills Road, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Update home located on almost an acre corner lot in Forest Cove Country Club Estates, two master suites, open floor plan, crown moldings, recess lighting, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pass through to the dining room, stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite counters, tile back splash, family room with cozy fireplace and accent wall, laminate flooring for easy clean up, bar for entertaining, private master down with double sinks, deep soaking tub and large shower, master or guest suite up, work station and 3 additional bedrooms share 3rd bath, Texas size backyard fenced, covered patio to relax in the evenings, large utility room with tank less hot water heater, workshop in garage, country living close to shopping and dining, close to 99 and US-59/69. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Southern Hills Road have any available units?
1102 Southern Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Southern Hills Road have?
Some of 1102 Southern Hills Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Southern Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Southern Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Southern Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Southern Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1102 Southern Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Southern Hills Road offers parking.
Does 1102 Southern Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Southern Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Southern Hills Road have a pool?
No, 1102 Southern Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Southern Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 1102 Southern Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Southern Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Southern Hills Road has units with dishwashers.

