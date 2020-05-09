10910 Francoise Boulevard

Amenities

Never Flooded. Great opportunity for home owner and investor. Spacious 2-story single family home in safe community with two palm trees in the front. Master suite downstairs with a walk-in closet and generously-sized master bath. Two other bedrooms up with wood floors, no carpet throughout house. The open floor living /dining room with high ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen/breakfast area. Glassed Patio with a bubble jet spa. Updated fixtures: Laminate wood floors(2016), Hardi-plank roof(2014), 4-ton A/C unit(2018), energy efficient water heater(2018), spa pump (2018),two car garage opener(2018). Conveniently located near Beltway 8, I-10, and the Westpark Tollway, with proximity to Memorial City Mall, CITYCENTER, & the Houston Galleria. Community lighted tennis court, swimming pool and playground are right outside your front door. Maintenance fees $75/MO includes front yard area, garbage pick-up twice a week and exterior painting every 5 years.