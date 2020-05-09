All apartments in Houston
Location

10910 Francoise Boulevard, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Never Flooded. Great opportunity for home owner and investor. Spacious 2-story single family home in safe community with two palm trees in the front. Master suite downstairs with a walk-in closet and generously-sized master bath. Two other bedrooms up with wood floors, no carpet throughout house. The open floor living /dining room with high ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen/breakfast area. Glassed Patio with a bubble jet spa. Updated fixtures: Laminate wood floors(2016), Hardi-plank roof(2014), 4-ton A/C unit(2018), energy efficient water heater(2018), spa pump (2018),two car garage opener(2018). Conveniently located near Beltway 8, I-10, and the Westpark Tollway, with proximity to Memorial City Mall, CITYCENTER, & the Houston Galleria. Community lighted tennis court, swimming pool and playground are right outside your front door. Maintenance fees $75/MO includes front yard area, garbage pick-up twice a week and exterior painting every 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

