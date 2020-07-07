10906 Sagebluff Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Newly, fully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. This charming one story home, has a great open floorplan. Cute gated sitting are- patio, right in front of house, at front door. This home features a separate formal living room, with laminate wood floors, upon entering, the front door. The main living room also has laminate wood flooring, open to the kitchen, and breakfast area. The beautiful kitchen has new Granite Countertops, and a large Granite countertop- style bar. This kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, with a built in microwave, and electric cooktop stove. All 3 bedrooms have brand new carpets, ceiling fans, and large closets. Master bath has an open- tiled stand up shower. Out of the living room sliding doors, there is an awesome covered patio, and large backyard, with A water fountain, and shed, for storage. This home is a must see. Fully remodeled/ Everything new.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4610235)