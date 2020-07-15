All apartments in Houston
The Edison
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:06 AM

The Edison

Open Now until 6pm
11770 Westheimer Rd · (281) 306-2261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11770 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0906 · Avail. Aug 20

$730

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 0804 · Avail. Aug 3

$790

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 1708 · Avail. now

$790

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 1302 · Avail. Jul 22

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 1504 · Avail. now

$835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1712 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
concierge
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
valet service
Here at The Edison we offer accommodations such as studio floor plans that are ideal for the transitioning professional, along with one bedroom apartment homes and two bedroom townhomes that feature some of the largest living spaces in West Houston. Our apartment homes have superior interiors including stainless steel appliances, energy efficient plumbing, new flooring, and a washer and dryer in every home. Residents are invited to take a swim in the refreshing pool or relax on our expansive sun-deck. Enjoy a latte while you read the morning news in one of our many common areas with complimentary Wi-Fi. The Edison is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs. We are located in the vibrant Westchase District that offers unique suburban lifestyle combined with the energy of living in the city. Your new neighborhood The Westchase District boasts premier shopping destinations, some of Houston's finest restaurants, major business parks and minutes away from the 500-acre Terry Hershey park, where you can hike, bike, picnic and enjoy one of the most beautiful parks in Houston. The community is conveniently located to easy freeway access to Sam Houston Tollway, West park Tollway, and Highway 6. Stop by today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 (lease holder) $35 (adult occupant)
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom); $250 (2 bedrooms)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Extra storage in apartment home

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edison have any available units?
The Edison has 43 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edison have?
Some of The Edison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edison currently offering any rent specials?
The Edison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edison is pet friendly.
Does The Edison offer parking?
Yes, The Edison offers parking.
Does The Edison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Edison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edison have a pool?
Yes, The Edison has a pool.
Does The Edison have accessible units?
Yes, The Edison has accessible units.
Does The Edison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edison has units with dishwashers.
