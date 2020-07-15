Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking concierge e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving valet service

Here at The Edison we offer accommodations such as studio floor plans that are ideal for the transitioning professional, along with one bedroom apartment homes and two bedroom townhomes that feature some of the largest living spaces in West Houston. Our apartment homes have superior interiors including stainless steel appliances, energy efficient plumbing, new flooring, and a washer and dryer in every home. Residents are invited to take a swim in the refreshing pool or relax on our expansive sun-deck. Enjoy a latte while you read the morning news in one of our many common areas with complimentary Wi-Fi. The Edison is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs. We are located in the vibrant Westchase District that offers unique suburban lifestyle combined with the energy of living in the city. Your new neighborhood The Westchase District boasts premier shopping destinations, some of Houston's finest restaurants, major business parks and minutes away from the 500-acre Terry Hershey park, where you can hike, bike, picnic and enjoy one of the most beautiful parks in Houston. The community is conveniently located to easy freeway access to Sam Houston Tollway, West park Tollway, and Highway 6. Stop by today for a tour!