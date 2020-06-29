10849 Sandpiper Drive

Amenities

*Updated 2 story town home in gated community* 3 bdrms/2.5 baths*Recently remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinet space* Open living area & dining room* C-tile and recessed LED lighting throughout on 1st floor* Large breakfast area off kitchen* Refrigerator, washer & dryer included* Large master suite/bath with 2 walk-in closets & double vanity* Spacious upstairs bedrooms* Nice shade trees in front* Storage shed located off private courtyard in back* 2 covered parking spaces* Short walk to nearby retail, schools, & houses of worship* Must see*