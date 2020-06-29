All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:14 AM

10849 Sandpiper Drive

10849 Sandpiper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10849 Sandpiper Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
*Updated 2 story town home in gated community* 3 bdrms/2.5 baths*Recently remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinet space* Open living area & dining room* C-tile and recessed LED lighting throughout on 1st floor* Large breakfast area off kitchen* Refrigerator, washer & dryer included* Large master suite/bath with 2 walk-in closets & double vanity* Spacious upstairs bedrooms* Nice shade trees in front* Storage shed located off private courtyard in back* 2 covered parking spaces* Short walk to nearby retail, schools, & houses of worship* Must see*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10849 Sandpiper Drive have any available units?
10849 Sandpiper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10849 Sandpiper Drive have?
Some of 10849 Sandpiper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10849 Sandpiper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10849 Sandpiper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10849 Sandpiper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10849 Sandpiper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10849 Sandpiper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10849 Sandpiper Drive offers parking.
Does 10849 Sandpiper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10849 Sandpiper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10849 Sandpiper Drive have a pool?
No, 10849 Sandpiper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10849 Sandpiper Drive have accessible units?
No, 10849 Sandpiper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10849 Sandpiper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10849 Sandpiper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

