10841 Greenwillow St 38

Amenities
Small gated clean nice 48 unit community - Property Id: 233703
Willow Garden is a small gated 48 unit community.
We have 2 onsite gazebos, swimming pool, surveillance cameras, laundry onsite, and covered parking.
We are located in an excellent neighborhood, private, quick access to 610 Loop, shopping, dining, and the NRG.
Our units are spacious with open concept kitchens.
We offer beautiful interior amenities.
* Sky window views
* New cabinets with wine racks
* Granite counter tops, decor back splashes
Ceramic tile flooring.
Gas stoves
No Pets Allowed
