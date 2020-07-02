All apartments in Houston
10841 Greenwillow St 38

10841 Greenwillow Street · No Longer Available
Location

10841 Greenwillow Street, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Small gated clean nice 48 unit community - Property Id: 233703

Willow Garden is a small gated 48 unit community.

We have 2 onsite gazebos, swimming pool, surveillance cameras, laundry onsite, and covered parking.
We are located in an excellent neighborhood, private, quick access to 610 Loop, shopping, dining, and the NRG.

Our units are spacious with open concept kitchens.
We offer beautiful interior amenities.
* Sky window views
* New cabinets with wine racks
* Granite counter tops, decor back splashes
Ceramic tile flooring.
Gas stoves
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233703
Property Id 233703

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10841 Greenwillow St 38 have any available units?
10841 Greenwillow St 38 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10841 Greenwillow St 38 have?
Some of 10841 Greenwillow St 38's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10841 Greenwillow St 38 currently offering any rent specials?
10841 Greenwillow St 38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10841 Greenwillow St 38 pet-friendly?
No, 10841 Greenwillow St 38 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10841 Greenwillow St 38 offer parking?
Yes, 10841 Greenwillow St 38 offers parking.
Does 10841 Greenwillow St 38 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10841 Greenwillow St 38 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10841 Greenwillow St 38 have a pool?
Yes, 10841 Greenwillow St 38 has a pool.
Does 10841 Greenwillow St 38 have accessible units?
No, 10841 Greenwillow St 38 does not have accessible units.
Does 10841 Greenwillow St 38 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10841 Greenwillow St 38 has units with dishwashers.

