New Remodel! Brand New Flooring, Paint and Fixtures throughout this entire 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. All New Appliances, including Refrigerator! Find ample space to relax with Breakfast, Formal Living and Dining Rooms, and Covered Outdoor Space in both front and back of the home.