10822 Cane Grove Lane
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:30 PM

10822 Cane Grove Lane

10822 Cane Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10822 Cane Grove Lane, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous home is ready to foster a countless amount of memories! Well maintained home situated in the sought after subdivision of Durham Park with plenty to offer. Beautiful interior finishes, granite countertops, SS appliances and large carefully placed windows that allow natural lighting. There is zero carpet in the home and all bedrooms are generously proportioned. Quick and easy access to the beltway for all of your shopping, dining and entertainment needs. Get ready for some fun in the sun! This neighborhood offers a splash pad and nearby park just walking distance. Give us a call today for a tour! This home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10822 Cane Grove Lane have any available units?
10822 Cane Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10822 Cane Grove Lane have?
Some of 10822 Cane Grove Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10822 Cane Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10822 Cane Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10822 Cane Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10822 Cane Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10822 Cane Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10822 Cane Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 10822 Cane Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10822 Cane Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10822 Cane Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 10822 Cane Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10822 Cane Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 10822 Cane Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10822 Cane Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10822 Cane Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.

