10822 Cane Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous home is ready to foster a countless amount of memories! Well maintained home situated in the sought after subdivision of Durham Park with plenty to offer. Beautiful interior finishes, granite countertops, SS appliances and large carefully placed windows that allow natural lighting. There is zero carpet in the home and all bedrooms are generously proportioned. Quick and easy access to the beltway for all of your shopping, dining and entertainment needs. Get ready for some fun in the sun! This neighborhood offers a splash pad and nearby park just walking distance. Give us a call today for a tour! This home will not last!