Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is a great neighborhood close the the freeway. This well maintained home is brand new to the rental market and ready for a new family. Big backyard with covered patio. Open floor plan with downstairs master, great or entertaining. Schedule your appointment today!