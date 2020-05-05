10655 Chapel Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1012805?source=marketing



***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***



Price: $1695

Security Deposit: $1495

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2978

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Hey! Don't miss your chance to lease out this wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Located in the nice Huntington Village Patio Homes. Near Eldridge Park, Ron Slockett Park & Mark McGrath Park. Offers spacious rooms & a kitchen with lots of storage space. Natural lighting throughout the home & much more! Apply today! Don't wait!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.