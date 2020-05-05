All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:47 PM

10655 Chapel Hill Drive

10655 Chapel Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10655 Chapel Hill Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1012805?source=marketing

***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $1695
Security Deposit: $1495
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2978
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Hey! Don't miss your chance to lease out this wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Located in the nice Huntington Village Patio Homes. Near Eldridge Park, Ron Slockett Park & Mark McGrath Park. Offers spacious rooms & a kitchen with lots of storage space. Natural lighting throughout the home & much more! Apply today! Don't wait!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10655 Chapel Hill Drive have any available units?
10655 Chapel Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10655 Chapel Hill Drive have?
Some of 10655 Chapel Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10655 Chapel Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10655 Chapel Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10655 Chapel Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10655 Chapel Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10655 Chapel Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 10655 Chapel Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10655 Chapel Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10655 Chapel Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10655 Chapel Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 10655 Chapel Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10655 Chapel Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 10655 Chapel Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10655 Chapel Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10655 Chapel Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

