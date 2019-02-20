10627 Wickersham Lane

Amenities

Property Amenities parking pool garage

Never flooded! Sweet surprise! Adorable cottage-style, updated 3 bed, 2 bath home in sought after Walnut Bend. Meticulously maintained, this open concept floor plan is adorned with handsome wood-like floors throughout living & dining areas. Great curb appeal with recent roof, lovely cement board siding in the back. Great floor plan with open living areas. Light & bright w/new windows & vaulted ceiling in family room for a spacious feel. Wonderful kitchen with lots of storage, white cabinets & granite counters. Updated baths w/seamless glass shower & 2 vanities in the master retreat. Secondary bath features tub, 2 sinks & ample space. Great closets & roomy secondary bedrooms. Wonderful community with strong neighborhood spirit, security patrol, women's club, swim team & neighborhood events. Convenient to Beltway 8, I-10 & Westpark Toll.