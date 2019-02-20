All apartments in Houston
10627 Wickersham Lane
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:07 PM

10627 Wickersham Lane

10627 Wickersham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10627 Wickersham Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Never flooded! Sweet surprise! Adorable cottage-style, updated 3 bed, 2 bath home in sought after Walnut Bend. Meticulously maintained, this open concept floor plan is adorned with handsome wood-like floors throughout living & dining areas. Great curb appeal with recent roof, lovely cement board siding in the back. Great floor plan with open living areas. Light & bright w/new windows & vaulted ceiling in family room for a spacious feel. Wonderful kitchen with lots of storage, white cabinets & granite counters. Updated baths w/seamless glass shower & 2 vanities in the master retreat. Secondary bath features tub, 2 sinks & ample space. Great closets & roomy secondary bedrooms. Wonderful community with strong neighborhood spirit, security patrol, women's club, swim team & neighborhood events. Convenient to Beltway 8, I-10 & Westpark Toll.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10627 Wickersham Lane have any available units?
10627 Wickersham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10627 Wickersham Lane have?
Some of 10627 Wickersham Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10627 Wickersham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10627 Wickersham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10627 Wickersham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10627 Wickersham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10627 Wickersham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10627 Wickersham Lane offers parking.
Does 10627 Wickersham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10627 Wickersham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10627 Wickersham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10627 Wickersham Lane has a pool.
Does 10627 Wickersham Lane have accessible units?
No, 10627 Wickersham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10627 Wickersham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10627 Wickersham Lane has units with dishwashers.

