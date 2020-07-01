10614 Tupper Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room garage hot tub

Great rental in desirable Walnut Bend subdivision of Westchase District/Energy Corridor area. Large sized bedrooms and lots of open living space. Beautiful hardwood floors in living areas. Stainless appliances, gas cook top. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided. Enjoy your private backyard with nice backyard, hot tub on wood deck. Garage has large workshop space. Office/game room off garage with bath could be used as guest room. Near Memorial City shopping, beltway 8, I-10 and Westpark Tollway. A must see!