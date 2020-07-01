All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10614 Tupper Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10614 Tupper Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10614 Tupper Lake Drive

10614 Tupper Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10614 Tupper Lake Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
garage
hot tub
Great rental in desirable Walnut Bend subdivision of Westchase District/Energy Corridor area. Large sized bedrooms and lots of open living space. Beautiful hardwood floors in living areas. Stainless appliances, gas cook top. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided. Enjoy your private backyard with nice backyard, hot tub on wood deck. Garage has large workshop space. Office/game room off garage with bath could be used as guest room. Near Memorial City shopping, beltway 8, I-10 and Westpark Tollway. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10614 Tupper Lake Drive have any available units?
10614 Tupper Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10614 Tupper Lake Drive have?
Some of 10614 Tupper Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10614 Tupper Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10614 Tupper Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10614 Tupper Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10614 Tupper Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10614 Tupper Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10614 Tupper Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 10614 Tupper Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10614 Tupper Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10614 Tupper Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 10614 Tupper Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10614 Tupper Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10614 Tupper Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10614 Tupper Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10614 Tupper Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St
Houston, TX 77007
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street
Houston, TX 77006
Springwood Park
1500 Witte Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston