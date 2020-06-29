All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10603 Riverview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10603 Riverview Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:32 AM

10603 Riverview Drive

10603 Riverview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10603 Riverview Dr, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
HIGH-END COMPLETE MAKEOVER! This immaculate, professionally-updated home exudes Modern Elegance & Comfort with convenience & a Luxurious Lifestyle. With generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing with Family and Entertaining at its Best. LOCATION & UPDATED! Spacious kitchen offers wine fridge, plenty of counter/cabinet space, cozy breakfast area & a large island. This home creates a great entertaining atmosphere. Open spaces, new SS appliances, walk-in pantry, New Landscaping & Full Sprinkler system. Marvelous backyard & covered patio. Many Updates including: replaced HVAC & ducts, flooring, light fixtures,& more. Minutes from the Energy Corridor. You will Enjoy shopping & Restaurants at the City Centre & Memorial City Mall. Ride your bike to Hershey Park & other bike trails nearby. Walnut Bend has something for everyone: Swim Team, Mom's Club, Gardening Club, Rec Center, Pool, Splash Pad, Playground & Tennis Courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10603 Riverview Drive have any available units?
10603 Riverview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10603 Riverview Drive have?
Some of 10603 Riverview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10603 Riverview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10603 Riverview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10603 Riverview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10603 Riverview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10603 Riverview Drive offer parking?
No, 10603 Riverview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10603 Riverview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10603 Riverview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10603 Riverview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10603 Riverview Drive has a pool.
Does 10603 Riverview Drive have accessible units?
No, 10603 Riverview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10603 Riverview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10603 Riverview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St
Houston, TX 77054
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston