10603 Riverview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

HIGH-END COMPLETE MAKEOVER! This immaculate, professionally-updated home exudes Modern Elegance & Comfort with convenience & a Luxurious Lifestyle. With generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing with Family and Entertaining at its Best. LOCATION & UPDATED! Spacious kitchen offers wine fridge, plenty of counter/cabinet space, cozy breakfast area & a large island. This home creates a great entertaining atmosphere. Open spaces, new SS appliances, walk-in pantry, New Landscaping & Full Sprinkler system. Marvelous backyard & covered patio. Many Updates including: replaced HVAC & ducts, flooring, light fixtures,& more. Minutes from the Energy Corridor. You will Enjoy shopping & Restaurants at the City Centre & Memorial City Mall. Ride your bike to Hershey Park & other bike trails nearby. Walnut Bend has something for everyone: Swim Team, Mom's Club, Gardening Club, Rec Center, Pool, Splash Pad, Playground & Tennis Courts.