All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10523 Kirkglen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10523 Kirkglen Dr
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:38 AM

10523 Kirkglen Dr

10523 Kirkglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10523 Kirkglen Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10523 Kirkglen - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1645
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None included

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the Kirkwood subdivision! Open living room with great natural lighting and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and granite counter space. Great sized bedrooms, with large windows. French doors that open to the patio and fenced backyard. It won't be here long. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5143276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10523 Kirkglen Dr have any available units?
10523 Kirkglen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10523 Kirkglen Dr have?
Some of 10523 Kirkglen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10523 Kirkglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10523 Kirkglen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10523 Kirkglen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10523 Kirkglen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10523 Kirkglen Dr offer parking?
No, 10523 Kirkglen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10523 Kirkglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10523 Kirkglen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10523 Kirkglen Dr have a pool?
No, 10523 Kirkglen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10523 Kirkglen Dr have accessible units?
No, 10523 Kirkglen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10523 Kirkglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10523 Kirkglen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Mayfair Park
7450 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
Apex at Royal Oaks
11212 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston