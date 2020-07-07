10523 Kirkglen Dr

Amenities
Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1645
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None included
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the Kirkwood subdivision! Open living room with great natural lighting and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and granite counter space. Great sized bedrooms, with large windows. French doors that open to the patio and fenced backyard. It won't be here long. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
