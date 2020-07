Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

READY TO MOVE IN!!! The condo is vacant. Nice remodeled two-story condo. 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths. Loft bedroom up with full bath and washer/dryer area. Half bath down. French doors leading to the patio. Storage area off the patio. Community is Gated with Covered Parking, Overlooking Pool, Tennis Court, and Clubhouse. Great Location! Close to Beltway 8 & 59 South.