Houston, TX
1050 Stonecrest Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:45 PM

1050 Stonecrest Drive

1050 Stonecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Stonecrest Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
This great 3/2 is updated with granite, fresh paint and energy efficient double paned windows. It features a large backyard and a two-car garage. The master bedroom has a spacious attached master bath, huge jetted soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The second bedroom could also be considered a master bedroom and has an attached full bathroom. The kitchen is updated with granite and recent appliances. The covered back patio is nicely shaded and would be a great spot to add a table or some outdoor furniture. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pets on a case by case basis. Call today to schedule your appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Stonecrest Drive have any available units?
1050 Stonecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Stonecrest Drive have?
Some of 1050 Stonecrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Stonecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Stonecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Stonecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Stonecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Stonecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Stonecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1050 Stonecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Stonecrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Stonecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1050 Stonecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Stonecrest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1050 Stonecrest Drive has accessible units.
Does 1050 Stonecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Stonecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

