1050 Stonecrest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

This great 3/2 is updated with granite, fresh paint and energy efficient double paned windows. It features a large backyard and a two-car garage. The master bedroom has a spacious attached master bath, huge jetted soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The second bedroom could also be considered a master bedroom and has an attached full bathroom. The kitchen is updated with granite and recent appliances. The covered back patio is nicely shaded and would be a great spot to add a table or some outdoor furniture. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pets on a case by case basis. Call today to schedule your appointment!