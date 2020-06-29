103 Willard Street

Amenities

Sleek, modern, freestanding patio home, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in small 6 unit community conveniently located near Downtown and Montrose. Minutes to freeway access, Allen Pkwy, restaurants, shopping, & nightlife. Corner unit with amazing views of Downtown skyline from roof deck! Real hardwood floors (no carpet in house), high ceilings. Modern open kitchen w/Subzero built-in SS refrigerator, Wolf induction cooktop & oven, Sharp drawer-style microwave, dry bar with wine cooler. Living area with plenty of space for media wall. Master suite with hardwoods, plenty of built-ins plus walk-in closet, tub & sep shower in master bath, landing with built-in desk for office. Roof deck for views and entertaining. Tankless water heater, energy efficient heat pump. Available now!