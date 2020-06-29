All apartments in Houston
103 Willard Street
103 Willard Street

103 Willard Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 Willard Street, Houston, TX 77006
Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sleek, modern, freestanding patio home, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in small 6 unit community conveniently located near Downtown and Montrose. Minutes to freeway access, Allen Pkwy, restaurants, shopping, & nightlife. Corner unit with amazing views of Downtown skyline from roof deck! Real hardwood floors (no carpet in house), high ceilings. Modern open kitchen w/Subzero built-in SS refrigerator, Wolf induction cooktop & oven, Sharp drawer-style microwave, dry bar with wine cooler. Living area with plenty of space for media wall. Master suite with hardwoods, plenty of built-ins plus walk-in closet, tub & sep shower in master bath, landing with built-in desk for office. Roof deck for views and entertaining. Tankless water heater, energy efficient heat pump. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Willard Street have any available units?
103 Willard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Willard Street have?
Some of 103 Willard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Willard Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 Willard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Willard Street pet-friendly?
No, 103 Willard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 103 Willard Street offer parking?
Yes, 103 Willard Street offers parking.
Does 103 Willard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Willard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Willard Street have a pool?
No, 103 Willard Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 Willard Street have accessible units?
No, 103 Willard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Willard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Willard Street has units with dishwashers.

