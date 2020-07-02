All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 30 2019 at 3:08 AM

1025 S Shepherd Drive

1025 South Shepherd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1025 South Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
concierge
lobby
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Clean lines and refined elegance in the heart of Houston's River Oaks Shopping Center area. Renowned and much sought after Gotham Lofts offers residents close proximity to all that makes inner city living so vibrant including award winning restaurants, shopping, scenic Memorial Park and much more! This 2/2/1 loft has been extensively updated while maintaining its chic urban aesthetic. Located on the first floor above the secured lobby, enjoy easy and secured access. Concierge available all weekdays and covered parking for guests. A truly beautiful unit with gorgeous views of the pool and balcony to enjoy sunsets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 S Shepherd Drive have any available units?
1025 S Shepherd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 S Shepherd Drive have?
Some of 1025 S Shepherd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 S Shepherd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 S Shepherd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 S Shepherd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1025 S Shepherd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1025 S Shepherd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1025 S Shepherd Drive offers parking.
Does 1025 S Shepherd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 S Shepherd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 S Shepherd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1025 S Shepherd Drive has a pool.
Does 1025 S Shepherd Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 S Shepherd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 S Shepherd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 S Shepherd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

