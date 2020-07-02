All apartments in Houston
10223 Piermain Dr
10223 Piermain Dr

10223 Piermain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10223 Piermain Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - COMPLETELY RENOVATED CORNER LOT HOME WITH POOL! NO CARPET THROUGHOUT ENTIRE PROPERTY! Home features brand new custom wood-look tile flooring, paint and granite countertops! SS Appliances in Main House Kitchen. This home has so much to offer you won't believe it! There is also a Garage Apartment (downstairs off of the pool), as well as full living quarters above the garage that can double as a very nice in-home office! Main house is all one story. Living quarters above the garage are a second (half) story with a separate staircase entrance on the side of the garage. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator are included (all brand new!). 2" Faux Wood Blinds TO BE INSTALLED! LAWN & POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Home Flooded During Hurricane Harvey (First time ever to flood!)

(RLNE4447823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 Piermain Dr have any available units?
10223 Piermain Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10223 Piermain Dr have?
Some of 10223 Piermain Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10223 Piermain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10223 Piermain Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 Piermain Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10223 Piermain Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10223 Piermain Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10223 Piermain Dr offers parking.
Does 10223 Piermain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10223 Piermain Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 Piermain Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10223 Piermain Dr has a pool.
Does 10223 Piermain Dr have accessible units?
No, 10223 Piermain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 Piermain Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10223 Piermain Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

