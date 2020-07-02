10223 Piermain Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - COMPLETELY RENOVATED CORNER LOT HOME WITH POOL! NO CARPET THROUGHOUT ENTIRE PROPERTY! Home features brand new custom wood-look tile flooring, paint and granite countertops! SS Appliances in Main House Kitchen. This home has so much to offer you won't believe it! There is also a Garage Apartment (downstairs off of the pool), as well as full living quarters above the garage that can double as a very nice in-home office! Main house is all one story. Living quarters above the garage are a second (half) story with a separate staircase entrance on the side of the garage. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator are included (all brand new!). 2" Faux Wood Blinds TO BE INSTALLED! LAWN & POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Home Flooded During Hurricane Harvey (First time ever to flood!)



(RLNE4447823)