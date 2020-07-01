1019 Roush Road

Amenities

STUNNING home located in the exclusive gated community of Terraces on Memorial w/ 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 3 car attached garage! Home features lovely stone & brick exterior w/ gated front porch & lush landscaping. Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry & first floor! Private study enclosed by French doors, formal dining, gourmet kitchen w/ large granite island & stainless steel appliances plus butlers pantry w/ wine fridge by huge laundry room. Gaslog fireplace in den & luxurious master suite w/ His & Hers vanities, whirlpool tub & large walk-in closet. The upstairs is ready for fun w/ a game room & huge 24 ft extra room! Outdoor covered patio w/ gas fireplace & large back yard! NO FLOODING! All residents have access to the NEW Briarhills Community Center! New club/pool house & pool shade area. The new building has open space for entertaining & an open kitchen concept for gatherings. Huge pool has a deck w/ shade! Community tennis & basketball courts! Make an appointment today!