1019 Roush Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

1019 Roush Road

1019 Roush Road · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Roush Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
STUNNING home located in the exclusive gated community of Terraces on Memorial w/ 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 3 car attached garage! Home features lovely stone & brick exterior w/ gated front porch & lush landscaping. Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry & first floor! Private study enclosed by French doors, formal dining, gourmet kitchen w/ large granite island & stainless steel appliances plus butlers pantry w/ wine fridge by huge laundry room. Gaslog fireplace in den & luxurious master suite w/ His & Hers vanities, whirlpool tub & large walk-in closet. The upstairs is ready for fun w/ a game room & huge 24 ft extra room! Outdoor covered patio w/ gas fireplace & large back yard! NO FLOODING! All residents have access to the NEW Briarhills Community Center! New club/pool house & pool shade area. The new building has open space for entertaining & an open kitchen concept for gatherings. Huge pool has a deck w/ shade! Community tennis & basketball courts! Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Roush Road have any available units?
1019 Roush Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Roush Road have?
Some of 1019 Roush Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Roush Road currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Roush Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Roush Road pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Roush Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1019 Roush Road offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Roush Road offers parking.
Does 1019 Roush Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Roush Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Roush Road have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Roush Road has a pool.
Does 1019 Roush Road have accessible units?
No, 1019 Roush Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Roush Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Roush Road has units with dishwashers.

