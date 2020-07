Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Live in the middle of it all. This beautiful 2 story home located in Midtown, with several restaurants, and coffee shops all within walking distance. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home comes with a cozy front porch area, spacious living area for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer included, wood floor throughout, 2 car garage, and a relaxing backyard. Welcome home.