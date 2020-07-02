1014 Yaupon Square Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking media room

Elegant well crafted Georgian-Style brick Perry Home in Timbergrove Point gated community - close to Downtown, Galleria, Washington Corridor, Heights, Memorial Park, Awty Int. School, Jaycee Park, I-10, & a easy commute to Spring & North to the Woodlands. The extended entry opens to the study & formal dining room & leads to a spacious family room with a wall of windows that looks out to the back yard & covered patio. The living room has a beautiful cast stone fireplace & tile floor. The beautiful kitchen has a large island, GE SS appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile backslash, 42-inch cabinets & a large walk in pantry. All bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a game room & a media room/5th bedroom. Large master bedroom & bath with tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, dual vanities & a large walk-in closet with extra built in shelves. Beautiful landscaped & well maintained back yard with recently laid tiled patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer incl in the lease price.