1014 Yaupon Square Lane
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

1014 Yaupon Square Lane

1014 Yaupon Square Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Yaupon Square Lane, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Elegant well crafted Georgian-Style brick Perry Home in Timbergrove Point gated community - close to Downtown, Galleria, Washington Corridor, Heights, Memorial Park, Awty Int. School, Jaycee Park, I-10, & a easy commute to Spring & North to the Woodlands. The extended entry opens to the study & formal dining room & leads to a spacious family room with a wall of windows that looks out to the back yard & covered patio. The living room has a beautiful cast stone fireplace & tile floor. The beautiful kitchen has a large island, GE SS appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile backslash, 42-inch cabinets & a large walk in pantry. All bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a game room & a media room/5th bedroom. Large master bedroom & bath with tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, dual vanities & a large walk-in closet with extra built in shelves. Beautiful landscaped & well maintained back yard with recently laid tiled patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer incl in the lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Yaupon Square Lane have any available units?
1014 Yaupon Square Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Yaupon Square Lane have?
Some of 1014 Yaupon Square Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Yaupon Square Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Yaupon Square Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Yaupon Square Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Yaupon Square Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1014 Yaupon Square Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Yaupon Square Lane offers parking.
Does 1014 Yaupon Square Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Yaupon Square Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Yaupon Square Lane have a pool?
No, 1014 Yaupon Square Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Yaupon Square Lane have accessible units?
No, 1014 Yaupon Square Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Yaupon Square Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Yaupon Square Lane has units with dishwashers.

